Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho PM in court over murder of estranged wife

  • PTI
  • |
  • Maseru
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:30 IST
Lesotho PM in court over murder of estranged wife
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane appeared in court on Monday over the murder of his estranged wife after a weekend in which he was said to be receiving emergency medical care in South Africa. In the latest twist of a saga that has gripped the southern African kingdom, the 80-year-old premier attended the magistrates' court in the capital Maseru, an AFP correspondent reported.

Charges had been expected to be formally read out to him for allegedly acting in "common purpose" in the June 2017 killing of 58-year old Lipolelo Thabane, whom he was in the process of divorcing. But after a brief sitting, the matter was referred to the High Court and the prime minister was not formally charged.

He was accompanied by his current wife Maesaiah Thabane, 42, whom he married two months after Lipolelo's death and who is considered a co-conspirator in the murder case. She has already been charged with murder and is out on bail.

Defense lawyer Qhalehang Letsika argued that Thabane should not be charged as long as he remained a prime minister. "My client cannot be prosecuted while in office but he is not above the law," said Letsika, adding the beleaguered premier was "entitled to immunity" because of his status.

During the hearing, the lawyer asked whether a sitting prime minister should be subject to criminal prosecution as this could mean that he be placed in custody. Thabane had initially been due in court on Friday for the preliminary appearance but was a no-show, prompting police to warn they could issue an arrest warrant.

His aide initially said Thabane had gone to neighboring South Africa for "routine" health checks, but later his office said he was seeking "emergency" medical attention and would appear in court on his return. On Saturday police said Thabane's sick note said that the premier would be "unfit" until February 27.

Wearing a navy-blue striped suit with a powder-blue shirt and flanked by his spouse, Thabane appeared nervous as the couple sat on one of the court benches. Lipolelo's murder sent shockwaves through Lesotho -- a tiny landlocked nation of 2.2 million with a history of political turmoil.

She was gunned down outside her home in Maseru just two days before her husband took office. The couple had been embroiled in a bitter divorce. The accusations against the prime minister came after communications records from the scene of the murder included Thabane's mobile phone number.

The case has piled pressure on Thabane to step down. His All Basotho Convention (ABC) party has accused him of hampering investigations into the killing and asked him to leave.

Last week Thabane announced on national radio and television that he would retire by July 31, citing his advanced age. But at the weekend speculation mounted that he could go earlier than expected.

The main opposition party the Democratic Congress, on Friday, filed in parliament a motion of no confidence in the prime minister and his administration. If Thabane loses the motion, he could either step down or advise King Letsie III to dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

To preserve Shi'ite power in Iraq, Iran-backed groups turn to renegade cleric

When the grip of Iraqs Tehran-backed Shiite Muslim parties and militias threatened to slip following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, they turned to an unpredictable rival.At meetings in the Iranian holy city of Qom, they st...

RJD, Cong protest against use of 'laholwilaquat' by treasury bench member in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Monday when opposition RJD-Congress members staged a protest over the use of the word, laholwilaquat, by a member of the treasury bench during the welcome address of the speaker. As Sp...

SAT dismisses appeals filed by directors of Cemendia Infrastructures

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has dismissed appeals filed by the directors of Cemendia Infrastructures Ltd challenging proceedings initiated by regulator Sebi to recover funds that were illegally mobilised by the firm. The directors...

Togo leader hails vote win as opposition urges 'resistance'

Lome, Feb 24 AFP Togos President Faure Gnassingbe on Monday hailed a crushing election victory that gave him a fourth term in office, as his main rival insisted he had won and called on people to defend their votes. The incumbent leader too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020