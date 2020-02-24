Left Menu
Aligarh violence: SP, Congress stage walkout in UP Assembly over police action

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:14 IST
Samajwadi Party and Congress staged a walkout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday against alleged police atrocities on peaceful anti-CAA protesters, including women, in Aligarh. Soon after the House met at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded a discussion on the issue. He alleged that women were lathi-charged and tear gas shells were fired during the protest in Aligarh on Sunday.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Congress leader Aradhana Misra, who raised the issue through separate notices, alleged that the government is out crush the peaceful protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "Is this the 'Ram rajya' that the government claims (to be aiming for). It had been jungle law ever since the BJP came to power," Misra said, adding that the government is answerable for the police action.

Chaudhary and Misra also demanded a judicial probe into the incident by a sitting Supreme Court or high court judge. In his reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the Aligarh incident was a result of rivalry between the protesting women and the Bhim Army.

"When vehicles were damaged and there was anarchy, police stepped in and had to use force," he said. "The government will unmask those behind these agitations and those patting the backs of protesters. No citizen will have to suffer. It is the attitude of the Opposition which is responsible for it (violence) and nothing will happen if they do not encourage it," he added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the minister's reply, SP and Congress members staged a walkout. Earlier, Khanna had said, "I want to ask who is fanning the protests and who is affected by it (CAA) in UP. We have the answer for everything and law and order is the priority of the government."

At least five people were injured as anti-CAA protesters and police clashed in the old city area of Aligarh on Sunday. The police fired teargas shells to disperse the mob that vandalised property and pelted stones at security personnel in Upper Kot area of Kotwali police station, Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said.

The violence broke out after police tried to evict women protesters who had been staging a sit-in at Mohammed Ali Road leading to the police station since Saturday.

