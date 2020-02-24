I shall meet Donald Trump soon, says his fan Bussa Krishna

A die-hard fan of Donald Trump, Bussa Krishna on Monday expressed hope that he will soon get to meet the US President. "I am feeling proud as my God has come to India. I worship Trump as God and believe that I shall meet him soon. He has played a major role in the fight against terrorism," Bussa Krishna told ANI.

"All Indians are proud as it has turned into a festive season. Indians residing in the United States of America are also happy and proud," he added. Bussa, however, is not just any fan but considers himself to be a devotee of the POTUS. He has even installed a 6-feet statue of the US President near his house and offers prayers daily.

On his maiden visit to India as the sitting President, Trump arrived in Ahmedabad at around noon on Monday. He went to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. On Tuesday morning, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

From there, they will go to the Rajghat to pay homage at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House. (ANI)

