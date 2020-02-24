Andhra CM launches 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena' scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday launched 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena' scheme here, which shall provide financial assistance for the hostel and mess charges the students studying in ITIs, polytechnic, and degree colleges. Chief Minister Reddy said: "Education is the only way for the eradication of poverty. Children in poor families should study well and get good jobs, and then their families will get rid of poverty."

He said that his government was going to change the face of all schools within three years under 'Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu'. Under this scheme, 45,000 schools, 471 Junior Colleges, 148-degree colleges, and 3287 hostels will get a makeover. As many as 11,87,904 students would benefit from the scheme for which the Education Department has been sanctioned Rs 2,300 crore for the present financial year.

The Education Department will give Rs 10,000 for ITI students, Rs 15,000 for polytechnic students, Rs 20,000 for degree students every year under this scheme in two equal instalments in February and July. As many as 53,720 ITI students will get Rs 26.86 crore, 86,896 polytechnic students Rs 65.17 crore and 10,47,288 degree and PG students will get Rs 1,047.12 crore under the first instalment of the scheme.

Commenting on the opposition's stance on the initiatives, the CM said: "They are opposing our every idea, be it English medium in government schools, separate Commissions for SCs and STs or increase of seats for BCs in local bodies in pro-rata basis." (ANI)

