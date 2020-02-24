Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM launches 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena' scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday launched 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena' scheme here, which shall provide financial assistance for the hostel and mess charges the students studying in ITIs, polytechnic, and degree colleges.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:34 IST
Andhra CM launches 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena' scheme
Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena' scheme on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday launched 'Jagananna Vasathi Deevena' scheme here, which shall provide financial assistance for the hostel and mess charges the students studying in ITIs, polytechnic, and degree colleges. Chief Minister Reddy said: "Education is the only way for the eradication of poverty. Children in poor families should study well and get good jobs, and then their families will get rid of poverty."

He said that his government was going to change the face of all schools within three years under 'Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu'. Under this scheme, 45,000 schools, 471 Junior Colleges, 148-degree colleges, and 3287 hostels will get a makeover. As many as 11,87,904 students would benefit from the scheme for which the Education Department has been sanctioned Rs 2,300 crore for the present financial year.

The Education Department will give Rs 10,000 for ITI students, Rs 15,000 for polytechnic students, Rs 20,000 for degree students every year under this scheme in two equal instalments in February and July. As many as 53,720 ITI students will get Rs 26.86 crore, 86,896 polytechnic students Rs 65.17 crore and 10,47,288 degree and PG students will get Rs 1,047.12 crore under the first instalment of the scheme.

Commenting on the opposition's stance on the initiatives, the CM said: "They are opposing our every idea, be it English medium in government schools, separate Commissions for SCs and STs or increase of seats for BCs in local bodies in pro-rata basis." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Every nation has right to secure, controlled borders: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his government will always welcome newcomers who share values the country espouses and his government was working to ensure that anyone who threatens the security of our citizens is denied admis...

UPDATE 2-Three Gulf states, Iraq report first coronavirus cases, linked to Iran

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, which raised its toll from the disease to 12 dead and 61 infected.Omans health ministry said two Omani women were diagnos...

U.S. Supreme Court turns away religious bias claim against Walgreens

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to Walgreens, turning away an appeal by a fired former Florida employee of the pharmacy chain who asked not to work on Saturdays for religious reasons as a member of the Seventh-day Adventis...

UPDATE 3-Lesotho PM seeks immunity from charge of murdering first wife

Lesothos high court will rule on whether Prime Minister Thomas Thabane can claim immunity from a charge that he murdered his wife prior to marrying his present spouse, a lower court decided on Monday, in a case that has gripped the tiny sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020