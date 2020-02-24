Left bodies hold anti-Trump rallies in city

Leftist organisations on Monday held rallies and burnt effigy of US President Donald Trump

here against his India visit, but the police stopped the protestors before they reach the United States Information

Service (USIS) office here. Members of Leftist trade unions and student bodies

marched towards the office of the USIS from Esplanade at the heart of the city.

Police stopped the rally, led by CPI(M) leaders Surjya Kanta Mishra and Mohammed Salim, in front of the Indian

Museum, a few hundred metres from the USIS office. An effigy of Trump was burnt and anti-US slogans,

terming the US president as an imperialist, were raised by those who participated in the rally.

Leftist student unions also held a procession towards the USIS from Lenin statue at Esplanade in the afternoon.

Police stopped the rally in front of the Government Art College before it reached the Park Street crossing.

A Kolkata Police official said there was no untoward incident during the protest rallies.

Members of Leftist party SUCI also burnt a cut out of Trump at Esplanade to protest his visit.

