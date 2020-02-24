Left Menu
Civic polls: Dhankhar wants level playing field for all

  Kolkata
  Updated: 24-02-2020 22:17 IST
  Created: 24-02-2020 22:17 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday stressed on a level playing field for all

political parties in the elections to 100-odd civic bodies in the state.

Dhankhar emphasised that the polls, the date of which is likely to be announced soon, should be held in a free and

fair manner, a communique from the Governor's press secretary said here.

State Election Commissioner Sourabh Kumar Das would be calling on the governor on February 27 to "give an update on

the situation touching election," it said. Dhankhar called upon the people to abjure violence

and take part in the election process without fail, the communique said.

"Election should be held in a free and fair manner and all candidates and political parties must have a level playing

field," it said. The civic elections are being tipped as "mini assembly

polls" ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress is in power in most of the 108 civic

bodies where elections are due. BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday

accused the TMC of attempting to deprive opposition candidates of opportunity to campaign or get a level playing field in

contesting the polls. Claiming that the BJP wants that the elections be held

as per rules, Ghosh said the saffron party will knock the doors of the judiciary if it finds any irregularity.

