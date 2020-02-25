Left Menu
President Donald Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:46 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The US president was then accorded a tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Trump's daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials of the US administration were also present at the ceremony.

