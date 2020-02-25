Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah to meet Baijal, Kejriwal to discuss prevailing situation in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting today at 12 noon with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and various representatives of political parties in the wake of violence, which had caused the loss of several lives, in North-East district of the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 11:06 IST
Amit Shah to meet Baijal, Kejriwal to discuss prevailing situation in Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting today at 12 noon with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and various representatives of political parties in the wake of violence, which had caused the loss of several lives, in North-East district of the national capital. This comes after a meeting was held by Shah on late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on prevailing the law and order situation in Delhi.

Protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) took a violent turn at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday in which at least five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and over 100 got injured. Delhi Police stated that the "situation is very tense." "We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi. Commissioner of Police held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office last night," police stated.

Five Delhi Metro stations including Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations on the Pink Line Metro will remain closed and trains are being terminated at Welcome Metro Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Like everything else, stress too comes with a positive effect!

A new study has thrown some positive light on stress and depression suggesting that despite all of its negative effects, stress still benefit people socially. The study was published in the journal Stress and Health.In a study, a team of sc...

People paying price for giving power to insensitive, shortsighted leaders: Chidambaram on Delhi violence

A day after seven persons lost their lives and over a 100 were injured in the violence in the North-East district here, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Central government and stated that people wer...

WRAPUP 2-S.Korea to launch mass coronavirus testing, U.S. pledges $1 bln for vaccine

South Korea aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge in coronavirus cases while the United States pledged 2.5 billion to fight the disease, as it spreads rapidly beyond Chinas borders to Europe and the Mid...

UPDATE 1-Japan urges telecommuting, staggered shifts to curb coronavirus

The Japanese government on Tuesday urged companies to recommend telecommuting and staggered shifts for workers in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The plan, approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, also urged people with sy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020