Melania Trump says she is inspired by Happiness Curriculum

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday said she was inspired by the Happiness Curriculum after attending a 'Happiness Class' at a south Delhi government school. "Thank you for welcoming me. This is my first visit to India. People here are so welcoming and kind," she said.

She said it is "very inspiring" that students begin their day with practising mindfulness and connecting with nature". "A healthy, positive example has been set for educators to ensure a promising future," she said.

