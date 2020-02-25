AIMIM giving provocative statements to incite anti-CAA protesters: MoS for Home Affairs

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for giving provocative statements to incite people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "The AIMIM members, including President Asaduddin Owaisi, has been making irresponsible statements and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is supporting the organisation," Reddy told reporters.

He also alleged that the stone-pelting incident in Maujpur was a conspiracy to defame India internationally. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government will not tolerate the violence done in the name of anti-CAA protests," Reddy added. Seven lives have been in incidents of violence in the national capital on Monday after pro and anti CAA protestors clashed in several areas.

Earlier today, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while condemning the violence in the national capital, alleged that Delhi Police sided with "rioters" to pelt stones. "I condemn the violence that broke out in Delhi in which a cop and civilians died. Delhi Police was pelting stones along with rioters. I condemn this. It is shameful that violence broke out when a foreign country's President is on a visit to India and coming to Delhi," Owaisi said at a public meeting here.

"It is really shameful to the country. Your (BJP) leader has said yesterday that he is giving three days time... I condemn the Delhi violence and request Amit Shah to maintain peace in Delhi," he said. The AIMIM leader also said: "We want to tell the Prime Minister that the snakes you raised in your backyard will bite you." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.