Kremlin says it isn't discussing a Syria summit with Macron, Merkel

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was working to organise a summit with Turkey and Iran to discuss the conflict in Syria's Idlib region, but was not organising a separate mooted four-way summit that would gather France, Germany, Turkey and Russia. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Tuesday that there was not yet full agreement on holding a proposed March 5 summit with Russia, France and Germany, but that he might meet Russia's Vladimir Putin on that date.

Asked about Erdogan's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no discussions underway to hold a summit with France and Germany. Russia was only considering an Idlib summit with Iran and Turkey, he said. Peskov said that there were currently no discussions about a possible meeting between Putin and Erdogan.

