Anil Baijal calls for peace in Delhi, amid continued violence

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday called for peace and harmony in the national capital amid the ongoing violence in Delhi between pro and anti CAA protestors, which has led to the death of seven people. "Both the Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and I want that peace and harmony should remain intact in Delhi. We should do everything possible to maintain peace and order," he said while speaking to media in New Delhi.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor also stressed upon working in coordination with the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal to help the police to curb violence. "We (Centre and Delhi government) should also help Police in this," he said. The Delhi Chief Minister had also told media earlier in the day that discussion with Amit Shah was "positive" and said all political parties have stressed upon restoring peace.

"It was decided in the meeting that all the political parties will take requisite steps to restore peace in Delhi. The meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was positive," CM Kejriwal had said. Seven people, including one police head constable, have lost their lives and over 100 have been injured in North-East Delhi over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)

