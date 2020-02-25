Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre 'miserably failed' to handle law and order in Delhi: AAP's Aman Arora

After clashes erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors in North-East Delhi, AAP leader Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the Centre has "miserably failed" to handle law and order situation in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:21 IST
Centre 'miserably failed' to handle law and order in Delhi: AAP's Aman Arora
AAP leader Aman Arora speaking to ANI in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After clashes erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors in North-East Delhi, AAP leader Aman Arora on Tuesday said that the Centre has "miserably failed" to handle law and order situation in the national capital. "Firstly, the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have implemented the wrong legislation. Secondly, they have miserably failed to handle the situation. Law and order in Delhi come under Amit Shah and they are responsible for this mess," Arora told ANI.

He said that the nation-wide protests against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are because of the laws enacted by the Home Ministry and the central government. "Unfortunately, the Prime Minister and Amit Shah tried to take political benefit out of it due to the Delhi Assembly elections instead of resolving that issue," Arora said.

He added, "The nation wants to know why the Centre is delaying to diffuse the situation and something like this would not have emerged if they had handled the situation properly." Arora's remarks came after seven people were killed and over 100 injured in clashes over CAA in North-East Delhi on Monday.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpura of the national capital on Tuesday in the wake of violent incidents in these areas. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore bans visitors who have travelled to virus-hit areas in South Korea

Singapore said on Tuesday it would ban all visitors who had recently travelled to the South Korean city of Daegu and Cheongdo County, and may impose stricter travel restrictions for South Korea if the coronavirus spreads more broadly there....

Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad to take on a Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next months Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20 International series in Dhaka. Kohli has been named by the Banglade...

China struggles to revive manufacturing amid virus outbreak

Beijing, Feb 25 AP Factories that make the worlds smartphones, toys and other goods are struggling to reopen after a virus outbreak idled Chinas economy. But even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, companies and economists say ...

Joint body calls indefinite bandh in Kanchanpur subdivision

A joint body of six Mizo organizations and a local civil society group in North Tripuradistrict has called for an indefinite bandh in Kanchanpur subdivision from Wednesday to press for their three pointcharter of demands. The demands includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020