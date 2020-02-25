Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Germany's Laschet joins Merkel party leadership race with rival's support

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:29 IST
UPDATE 2-Germany's Laschet joins Merkel party leadership race with rival's support
Chancellor Angela Merkel (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

The premier of Germany's most populous state, Armin Laschet, joined the race to lead Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) on Tuesday and won the backing of Health Minister Jens Spahn who had been expected to run himself. The CDU plans to pick a new leader at a congress on April 25, an attempt to resolve a crisis that is shaking the party's hold on power.

Laschet, who leads North Rhine-Westphalia, is the second official candidate, with a third due to announce his intention later on Tuesday. The CDU succession debate was triggered two weeks ago when leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer unexpectedly said she would no longer seek to succeed her mentor Merkel.

Laschet is widely seen as the Merkel continuity candidate but by teaming up with Spahn, a fierce critic of her 2015 open-door migrant policy, he could appeal to some of the conservative wings of the party. "The CDU is bigger than either one of us, this is about the future of our country and the CDU," said Spahn.

"We have had our differences in the past but it is time to build bridges for the future," he said, also making clear that he did not want to break with the chancellor. Merkel, chancellor of Europe's biggest economy for almost 15 years, has said she will not run again in the next federal election, due by Oct. 2021.

It is unclear if she will be able to remain chancellor until then with a new party leader although Kramp-Karrenbauer has said the party expects the new party chair to work alongside the chancellor. Asked about working with Merkel and the ruling coalition, which includes the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), Laschet said the government was elected until the end of the term in autumn 2021 and there would be no cabinet reshuffle now.

"We are focusing on the time after 2021 in terms of new ideas," he said, adding that the decision on who will run as chancellor for the conservative bloc also depends on the CDU's sister party, Bavaria's Christian Democrats (CDU). The CSU may decide it would prefer to have its own leader, Markus Soeder, be the chancellor candidate.

Laschet said Germany must remain an industrial country while it exits nuclear power and coal. A week after a racist attack in western Germany that left 11 people dead, he also said that Jews and people with migrant roots must not be afraid to live here. Last week, Norbert Roettgen, head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, unexpectedly joined the leadership race.

Friedrich Merz, on the right of the party and a long-time archrival of Merkel, is expected to announce his candidacy at a news conference later on Tuesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore bans visitors who have travelled to virus-hit areas in South Korea

Singapore said on Tuesday it would ban all visitors who had recently travelled to the South Korean city of Daegu and Cheongdo County, and may impose stricter travel restrictions for South Korea if the coronavirus spreads more broadly there....

Kohli, Pant, Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad to take on a Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next months Bangabandhu 100-year celebration three-match T20 International series in Dhaka. Kohli has been named by the Banglade...

China struggles to revive manufacturing amid virus outbreak

Beijing, Feb 25 AP Factories that make the worlds smartphones, toys and other goods are struggling to reopen after a virus outbreak idled Chinas economy. But even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, companies and economists say ...

Joint body calls indefinite bandh in Kanchanpur subdivision

A joint body of six Mizo organizations and a local civil society group in North Tripuradistrict has called for an indefinite bandh in Kanchanpur subdivision from Wednesday to press for their three pointcharter of demands. The demands includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020