Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis will remain as leader of opposition: Shiv Sena

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:34 IST
Fadnavis will remain as leader of opposition: Shiv Sena

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Tuesday took a swipe at the RSS for suggesting

that senior BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will not remain in the opposition for long.

Ruling out possibility of any change of guard in Maharashtra, the Sena asked Fadnavis, who is the Leader of

Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, to "continue doing his job".

In an open-ended remark, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi recently said

that Devendra Fadnavis will remain as 'ex-chief minister of Maharashtra' for a limited period only.

"RSS leader 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi made a hollow statement in Nagpur (that) Devendra Fadnavis will not remain in the

opposition for long, and (that) the prefix 'ex' added to his name will soon disappear," the Sena said in the editorial in

party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. "This comment may have pleased opposition parties

mentally, but nothing of that sort will happen in Maharashtra. Hence, Devendra ji we can only suggest (you) to go ahead with

doing (your) job as the Leader of the Opposition," it said. Fadnavis had headed the BJP-led state government, of

which the Sena was also a part, during 2014 to 2019. However, after the assembly elections in October last

year, the Sena fell out with the BJP demanding the post of chief minister. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party later joined

hands with the NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November last year.

The Sena and the BJP came face to face recently, after the opposition party boycotted the customary tea party hosted

by the government on the eve of the Budget session on Sunday. Fadnavis recently alleged that there was no proper

communication among the ruling constituents of the MVA--Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Dismissing Fadnavis' contention, the Sena said none of the MLAs of the MVA could be poached.

Fadnavis was the chief minister for "80 hours" (during his second term) despite communication from the Rashtrapati

Bhavan, Raj Bhavan, Union Home Ministry and agencies like ED and CBI, it stated.

"Hence, the communication among us is better than that among you," it said.

The Sena said at least 50 out of the total 105 MLAs of the BJP in Maharashtra are ideologically at variance with that

party. Several Congress and NCP leaders had joined the BJP

ahead of the Assembly election held last year. The Sena further alleged that the BJP had engaged into

horse trading as it poached Opposition leaders. "The MVA or Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray does not

seem to be taking that route (of horse trading) at least as on today. But what will happen to the Leader of the Opposition

in case they decide to 'communicate' with the 105 MLAs?" the Sena asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-S.Korea's Moon says situation "very grave" as mass virus tests get going

South Korean health authorities aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge of new coronavirus cases as President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the situation was very grave. South Koreas tally of cases of corona...

Omaxe Chandni Chowk will be a milestone for city: Shri Jai Prakash, Chairman Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation

New Delhi, 25th February 2020 Shri Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has stated that the Corporation is committed to the development of Chandni Chowk, Delhi. He further said that he is commit...

We should be able to conclude MoU on intellectual property rights soon: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

We should be able to conclude MoU on intellectual property rights soon FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla....

Singapore bans visitors who have travelled to virus-hit areas in South Korea

Singapore said on Tuesday it would ban all visitors who had recently travelled to the South Korean city of Daegu and Cheongdo County, and may impose stricter travel restrictions for South Korea if the coronavirus spreads more broadly there....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020