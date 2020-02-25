Left Menu
Development News Edition

Issue of terrorism in Pak raised with Trump: Foreign Secretary Shringla

India raised concern with the United States over the cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:26 IST
Issue of terrorism in Pak raised with Trump: Foreign Secretary Shringla
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during press briefing on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

India raised concern with the United States over the cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday. During a press briefing on talks between India and the US on ongoing President Donald Trump visit, Shringla did not divulge many details regarding the discussion on Pakistan saying, the talks took place in a restricted and confidential manner.

"With regard to Pakistan, the issues of cross border terrorism. the issue to ensuring financial accountability when dealing with terrorism, the issue of narcotics, the issue that concern Pakistan was certainly raised. concerns were put out on the table. The discussion took place in a restricted and confidential manner. So I cant say beyond this," he said. Following the delegation-level talks, Trump said that he and Prime Minister Modi affirmed two countries' commitments to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism.

"In this effort, the United States is working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil," Trump said. President Trump also touched upon the issue of terrorism during his address on Monday in Ahmedabad during 'Namaste Trump' event said his administration is working with Islamabad to crack down on terrorist organisations in the Islamic country.

"My administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organizations and the militants that operate on the Pakistani border," said Trump."Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one, thanks to these efforts that we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Champions League absence weighs on Man Utd earnings

English soccer club Manchester United reported lower second-quarter revenue and core profit as the clubs absence from this seasons European Champions League took its toll. Core earnings fell 31 to 72 million pounds 93 million for the three ...

Power Minister announces installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India

Minister of State for Power R K Singh on Tuesday announced the successful installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India under the governments smart meter national programme SMNP. These smart meters operational in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, H...

Iran deputy health minister has coronavirus: adviser

Tehran, Feb 25 AFP Irans deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official said on Tuesday, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. The coronavirus test for Mr Harirchi, the deputy health minister...

AITA keeps Paes in playing squad, Divij made reserve member for Croatia tie

The AITA selection committee on Tuesday decided to keep veteran Leander Paes in the five-member playing squad for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Croatia, making Divij Sharan the reserve member. The All India Tennis Association AITA had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020