Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-New start or continuity? Merkel party leadership race kicks off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:03 IST
UPDATE 3-New start or continuity? Merkel party leadership race kicks off
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Former arch-rival of Angela Merkel vowed a new start for her struggling conservative party as he lined up on Tuesday against a German state premier as the latest aspiring candidates to take over her troubled Christian Democrats (CDU).

The CDU plans to pick a new leader at a congress on April 25 in hope of resolving a crisis rattling its long hold on power. Friedrich Merz became the third official candidate after Armin Laschet, premier of Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, joined the race with the support of Health Minister Jens Spahn, who had been expected to run himself.

Last week Norbert Roettgen, head of parliament's foreign affairs committee, unexpectedly threw his hat into the ring. The CDU succession debate was triggered two weeks ago when leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced she would no longer seek to succeed her mentor Merkel after an outcry over a regional party branch flirting with the far-right.

"We have today the alternatives of continuity and a new start," said the pro-business Merz, 64, who lost out to Kramp-Karrenbauer in a 2018 leadership vote. Laschet is widely seen as the continuity candidate but by teaming up with Spahn, a fierce critic of Merkel's 2015 open-door migrant policy, he may appeal to some of the CDU's right-wing.

"The CDU is bigger than either one of us, this is about the future of our country and the CDU," said Spahn, adding it was time to build bridges after past differences with Laschet. Merz quickly took aim at his rivals for ganging upon him.

"It's not for me to rate the pair, but in real life perhaps one would talk about the formation of a cartel that weakens competition - but it is all right and legitimate that they are doing that," he told reporters. WORKING WITH MERKEL

Pledging to focus more on education and digitalization, Merz also made tackling right-wing radicalism a priority. Merkel, 65, chancellor of Europe's biggest economy for almost 15 years, has said she will not run again in the next federal election, due by Oct. 2021.

It is unclear if she will be able to remain chancellor with a new party leader although Kramp-Karrenbauer has said the CDU expects the new chair to work alongside the chancellor. Laschet said Merkel's government, which governs in coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD), was elected until the end of the term in autumn 2021 and there would be no cabinet reshuffle now.

"We are focusing on the time after 2021 in terms of new ideas," he said, adding that the decision on who will run as chancellor for the conservative bloc also depends on the CDU's sister party in Bavaria. They may prefer to have their own leader, Markus Soeder, as the chancellor candidate.

Merz was vaguer about working with Merkel, saying they would come to an understanding. However, Merkel, a strong critic of Merkel's centrist tenure who attracts support from the CDU's right-wing, said he didn't want to turn back the clock in the last 15 years.

"Germany is in a good position despite all the problems. But we need some corrections," he said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs CBI probe into Munna Bajrangi's killing

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed a CBI probe into the killing of dreaded criminal Munna Bajrangi inside the Baghpat district jail in 2018. The court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to file a progress report...

Fresh wave of violence in Chandbagh

Rioters set afire to shops and pelted stones in a fresh wave of violence on Tuesday evening in Chandbagh area of northeast Delhi. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd in the area but to no avail.Paramilitary forces have also been ...

UPDATE 3-Egypt's Mubarak, ousted by popular revolt in 2011, dies aged 91

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who held power for 30 years until he was ousted in 2011 in a popular uprising against corruption and autocratic rule, died on Tuesday at the age of 91. A partner of the West in fighting Islamists, Mu...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.ATHLETICS The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020