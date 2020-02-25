Left Menu
Trump on Delhi violence: Heard about it but didn't discuss it with PM Modi

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he had heard about communal violence in Delhi but did not discuss it with Prime Minister Modi during their talks as it is "up to India" to deal with it.

US President Donald Trump addressing media in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he had heard about communal violence in Delhi but did not discuss it with Prime Minister Modi during their talks as it is "up to India" to deal with it. "As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I didn't discuss (with PM Modi). That's up to India," Trump said in response to a media query on what he felt of communal clashes raging in India's capital at a time when he is visiting the country.

Trump also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for ensuring religious freedom in the country. "We did talk about religious freedom. And I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom," said Trump.

"And if we look back and look at what's going on relative to other places especially, but they have really worked hard on religious freedom... And we talked about for a long time. I really believe that's what he (Modi) wants," the US President added. At least 10 persons, including a policeman, have been killed and over a hundred injured in the communal violence that has been raging in North-East Delhi since Monday.

The violence had erupted when two groups protesting for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) started pelting stones at each other in Delhi's Maujpur area on Monday. Soon the violence spread to other adjoining localities and turned communal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

