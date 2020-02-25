Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't want to say anything on CAA, it is up to India: Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:47 IST
Don't want to say anything on CAA, it is up to India: Trump
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that issues involving the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are up to India and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants people to have religious freedom. Trump, who held comprehensive talks with Modi on the second and the last day of his visit, said these were great and fantastic two days.

"I'm gonna be not at all controversial because...I don't want to blow the two days plus two days of travel on one answer, one little answer, like John, will ask me one simple question and you will blow it out and that will be the end of the trip. You won't even talk about the trip. So I will be very conservative in my answers if you don't mind," Trump said at a press conference. Describing the Kashmir issue as a "big problem" between India and Pakistan, he said it is "a thorn in a lot of people's sides" and reiterated his offer to mediate between the two countries to ease the tension.

"If anything I can do to meditate, I will do," he said, adding that Pakistan figured in his talks with Modi. "I have a good equation with Pakistan PM Imran Khan. They are working to control cross-border terrorism," he said.

He said he discussed the issue of religious freedom at length with Modi during his comprehensive talks and that the Indian leader wants people to have this freedom. "We discussed it. Prime Minister Modi said they work very closely with Muslims," Trump replied when asked if raised the allegations of discrimination against Muslims in India.

Trump described Modi as a "terrific" leader and India as a "tremendous country". "We did talk about religious freedom. Prime Minister Modi wants people to have religious freedom in India...If you look back India has worked hard for religious freedom," Trump said.

To a question about India's new citizenship law, he said, "I don't want to say anything on CAA. It is up to India. I hope it will take the right decision for its people." Asked if he discussed the incidents of violence taking place during his visit here, he said that he didn't discuss individual attacks and "that is up to India".

He also said that India is buying a lot of military hardware from the US. On the issue of trade, he said India is probably the nation with the highest tariffs and noted that the Harley Davidson has to pay "huge amount of tariff".

The US has to be treated fairly, he added. He also talked about his country's peace deal with the Taliban with Modi and said that India will like to see it happen.

To a question about reports of Russia trying to influence the US presidential poll, he said intelligence agencies never shared such information with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Paswan welcomes Bihar assembly resolution against NRC and for implementing NPR as per 2010 format

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan welcomed on Tuesday the resolution passed by the Bihar assembly which stated there is no need for the National Register of Citizens in the state and that the National Populatio...

Iraqi government extended a travel ban for five countries due to coronavirus outbreak rise

The Iraqi government extended a travel ban as fears of a coronavirus outbreak rise, the government said in a statement on Tuesday. Travelers from five other new countries were included in the ban, which already included Iran and China. The ...

Violence in Delhi is state-sponsored, says Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the communal violence in Delhi that has been raging in the national capital for the last two days was state-sponsored. The BJP spokesperson gave an ultimatum, then it must be by the directi...

WRAPUP 7-Coronavirus increases Iran's isolation, strains South Korea and Italy

Irans coronavirus death toll rose to 16 on Tuesday, the highest outside China, increasing its international isolation as dozens of countries from South Korea to Italy accelerated emergency measures to curb the epidemics global spread.Believ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020