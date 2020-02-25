BJP to take out pro-CAA rallies in TN on February 28

The BJP will take out processions and organise meetings in all district headquarters of the

State on February 28 seeking action against those "spreading lies" about the Citizenship Amendment Act, the party's state

unit general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan said on Tuesday. The meetings will also be to seek support from people for

the amended Act, she told reporters here. She demanded that cases be registered against those

making hating speeches against Hindus and the CAA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

