Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to take out pro-CAA rallies in TN on February 28

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:17 IST
BJP to take out pro-CAA rallies in TN on February 28

The BJP will take out processions and organise meetings in all district headquarters of the

State on February 28 seeking action against those "spreading lies" about the Citizenship Amendment Act, the party's state

unit general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan said on Tuesday. The meetings will also be to seek support from people for

the amended Act, she told reporters here. She demanded that cases be registered against those

making hating speeches against Hindus and the CAA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mauritius President visits Mahabodhi Temple

Mauritius President Bodh Gaya Bihar India, Feb 25 ANI Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya.He is visiting here with his family members. ...

Burrow 'very excited' about chance to go No. 1

INDIANAPOLIS -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow hopes to be on to Cincinnati. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow is aiming for the trifecta as Heisman Trophy winner, national champion and first pick in the draft in ...

Cycling-Blow to British Cycling as sponsor HSBC pulls out

British Cycling is beginning the search for a new sponsor after confirming on Tuesday that HSBC is pulling out only four years into an eight-year, multimillion pound deal. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Tuesday th...

Indo-UK joint military exercise concludes

The 13-day-long Indo-UK joint military exercise -- Ajeya Warrior -- Concluded on Tuesday in Salisbury Plains of the United kingdom, a defence spokesman said here on Tuesday. The 5th edition of the joint military exercise had commenced at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020