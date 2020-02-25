DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said the violence in the national capital has reached alarming

proportions imperiling democracy and demanded swift action to restore normalcy.

"The violence in Delhi has now reached alarming proportions with gruesome attacks on citizens and

journalists," Stalin said in his twitter handle. The Union government, which controls police in

Delhi, must act swiftly to book perpetrators of violence and restore normalcy, he said.

"Democracy is at peril," Stalin added. A total of 10 people have been killed in the violence

reported in northeast Delhi, police said. Rioters set shops afire and pelted stones in a fresh

wave of violence on Tuesday evening in Chandbagh area of northeast Delhi.

Paramilitary forces have also been deployed to bring the situation under control.

