DMK says Delhi violence "alarming," demands swift action
DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said the violence in the national capital has reached alarming
proportions imperiling democracy and demanded swift action to restore normalcy.
"The violence in Delhi has now reached alarming proportions with gruesome attacks on citizens and
journalists," Stalin said in his twitter handle. The Union government, which controls police in
Delhi, must act swiftly to book perpetrators of violence and restore normalcy, he said.
"Democracy is at peril," Stalin added. A total of 10 people have been killed in the violence
reported in northeast Delhi, police said. Rioters set shops afire and pelted stones in a fresh
wave of violence on Tuesday evening in Chandbagh area of northeast Delhi.
Paramilitary forces have also been deployed to bring the situation under control.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
