Corruption rampant in Haryana: Cong MLA

Congress MLA B B Batra on Tuesday alleged that corruption is rampant in Haryana despite the state government's claim of zero tolerance towards it. Manohar Lal Khattar led government talks about good governance, but corruption is rampant in all spheres, Batra said in the state Assembly here.

During a discussion on the Governor's address, the Rohtak MLA alleged a scam in allotment of land for multi-level parking in his constituency. “The piece of plot on which this parking is to come up has a market value of Rs 150 crore, but they gave it for Rs 2 crore upfront payment on 99 year lease...they also charged a nominal rent,” Batra alleged.

“The state government is observing 2020 as Good Governance Year. They also talk about zero tolerance towards corruption, but the reality is that corruption is prevalent," he said. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya had addressed the members of the Haryana Assembly on the inaugural day of the two-week long budget session which began on February 20.

Taking a dig at the government, Batra pointed towards absence of the chief minister and other ministers from the House and said “this shows the seriousness of the treasury benches”. However, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who was present at that time, said there was no lack of quorum and Batra should have no objection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.