U'khand BJP chief announces state working committee
Newly-elected Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Tuesday announced the party's state working committee. Eight party leaders, including two MLAs in the 34-member working committee, have been made Pradesh BJP vice presidents among whom the prominent ones are Khajan Das, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Devendra Bhasin, a party press release said.
Ajay Kumar, Rajendra Bhandari and Kuldeep Kumar have been made general secretaries of the state unit of the party, it said. Six leaders, including Vinay Goyal, have been made party spokesmen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
