Trump emplanes for US after concluding India visit

Concluding his jam-packed maiden two-day visit to India, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday night emplaned for his country from New Delhi.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed for the US on Tuesday night from New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Concluding his jam-packed maiden two-day visit to India, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday night emplaned for his country from New Delhi. The US President participated in a host of engagements over the course of his nearly-36-hour-long trip, including a roadshow, visit to the Taj Mahal, addressing a mammoth crowd at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, among others.

During the visit, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters. In the final engagement of the visit, the US President participated in a banquet dinner hosted by his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Several Indian dignitaries including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of several states, among others were also present at the dinner. (ANI)

