Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. judge seems skeptical about giving Trump adviser Stone a new trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 06:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 06:30 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. judge seems skeptical about giving Trump adviser Stone a new trial
Roger Stone (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. judge on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, to win a new trial based on claims that the jury forewoman was biased, even as Trump assailed her again on Twitter. Stone, a veteran Republican operative, was convicted by a jury in November of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who on Thursday sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison, called two jury members and the forewoman accused by Stone of bias to the witness stand to testify in a hearing that lasted more than four hours. Stone's attorney Seth Ginsberg questioned the forewoman about comments she posted on social media, her answers to a jury selection questionnaire and about whether she read media coverage of the case during the trial.

One of her social media posts before the case began linked to an article that referenced Stone's arrest last year, and the juror wrote, "Brought to you by the lock her up peanut gallery," referring to "lock her up" chants by Trump supporters in 2016 about his Democratic election opponent, Hillary Clinton. Most of her posts cited by Stone's lawyers were not about the Stone case but related to Trump policies or Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

She also sent some tweets on days when the trial occurred but none related to the case. Jackson did not rule on the motion for a new trial on Tuesday, but she repeatedly cast doubt on Ginsberg's claims that the forewoman's views about the president implied bias against Stone in a criminal trial.

"Having an opinion about the president and some or even all of his policies does not mean that she couldn't fairly or impartially judge the evidence against Roger Stone," Jackson interjected at one point. The judge said the identities of the jurors who testified should not be made public to protect their safety. She emptied the courtroom, did not refer to them by name or juror number and limited media to listening to audio of the hearing.

A male and a female juror testified that the forewoman never discussed politics or media articles about the case during deliberations and said she acted appropriately at all times. "You don't have any facts she was reading things she wasn't supposed to read during the trial?" Jackson asked Ginsberg at one point, to which Ginsberg conceded he lacked any such direct evidence.

Trump has said the jury forewoman was "tainted," accusing her of being an "anti-Trump activist." The Republican president also has attacked the original prosecutors in the case and Jackson herself. Jackson condemned Trump's comments at the hearing, saying they helped fuel threats against the jury, violated their privacy and could deter others from wanting to serve as jurors.

"This is a highly publicized case and in a highly polarized political environment in which the president himself has shone a spotlight on the jury," Jackson said, adding that the jurors who testified faced an "extremely high" risk of harassment. But Trump attacked the forewoman again during the hearing on Tuesday, writing on Twitter she "was totally biased, as is the judge."

Trump's latest Twitter comments came two weeks after U.S. Attorney General William Barr, his own appointee, rebuked the president for prior remarks about the case including assailing the prosecutors for a "miscarriage of justice" after they urged Jackson to sentence Stone to seven to nine years in prison. The four prosecutors quit the case after Barr and senior Justice Department officials retracted the sentencing recommendation in the wake of Trump's criticism.

The charges against Stone stemmed from Mueller's investigation that detailed Russian meddling in the 2016 election to boost Trump's candidacy. Stone was accused of lying to U.S. lawmakers investigating the Russia election interference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'Russia is helping you' - Democrats target Sanders in presidential debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders quickly came under attack from his rivals on Tuesday as seven candidates competing to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina.Here are quotes ...

New legislation proposed to reduce stress caused by late payments

New legislation is being proposed which aims to reduce the stress and financial hardship caused by late payments to small businesses.The Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash is considering stricter rules around payment practices between ...

African Union Executive Council endorses AfDB President for the second term

The Executive Council of the African Union has supported Dr. Akinwumi Adesinas candidacy for a second term as President of the African Development Bank. The decision was taken during the thirty-sixth Ordinary Session of th...

Tokyo baseball team to play in empty stadium amid coronavirus fears

Tokyos Yomiuri Giants baseball team will play two preseason games in an empty stadium, the latest impact on sports as Japan implements measures to contain the coronavirus just months before it hosts the 2020 Summer Olympics.The move comes a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020