Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD, AAP hold protest outside Punjab Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 11:22 IST
SAD, AAP hold protest outside Punjab Assembly

The opposition AAP and SAD held a protest outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday over issues related to unemployment and alleged sand and transport mafias in the state. Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accused the Congress-led government of having "completely failed" in giving jobs to the unemployed youth in the last three years.

"Unemployed youths are seeking replies from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for not fulfilling promise of giving employment to youth," claimed SAD leader Parambans Singh Romana here, adding that the government's 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana' has failed. Protesting Akalis, led by Bikram Singh Majithia and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, also brought some unemployed youth along with them who were showing their degrees and claiming that they had not got any jobs yet.

The members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, took on the Congress-led government on the issue of alleged mafias in the state. They alleged that the sand, liquor and transport mafias still continued in the state under the Congress-led regime.

The members of the opposition shouted slogans against the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Smith to skipper Welsh Fire in Hundred

London, Feb 26 AFP Steve Smith will skipper Welsh Fire in English crickets new Hundred competition two years after being stripped of the Australia captaincy for his role in a ball-tampering scandal. Smith will lead a side that includes Aust...

LeBron scores 40 as Lakers thwart Pelicans' comeback bid

LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Lakers, who won their sixth in a row...

Jawed Ashraf appointed India's next envoy to France

Diplomat Jawed Ashraf has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to France, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Wednesday. Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service IFS officer, is currently serving as Indian High Commiss...

SC issues notice to J-K on plea challenging ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Muftis detention under the Public Safety Act. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020