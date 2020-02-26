Malaysia's Anwar says he has backing of three parties for PM role

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday three parties from the former ruling coalition have nominated him as their candidate for prime minister after Mahathir Mohamad resigned.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition did not agree with any effort to set up a "backdoor" government, he told reporters.

