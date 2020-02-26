BJP stages walkout in Rajasthan assembly
BJP legislators on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Rajasthan assembly demanding division on the state Appropriation Bill, 2020. As Chairperson Rajendra Pareek proceeded to pass the bill by voice vote, Opposition members created an uproar claiming that the government was not having majority and members of the ruling Congress were not present on their seats.
Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the government was in minority and it could fall. "Finance bill is being passed in the House. Government is in minority. Get the lobby cleared. They have made it a mockery," he said. Amid uproar, Bharatiya Janata Party legislators started shouting slogans and entered into the Well demanding division.
The Chair appealed to the members to go back to their seats, but they did not pay any heed. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal asked to get the members counted. He said 56 members of ruling Congress were present against 28 of the Opposition.
Ruling party members kept shouting that Opposition was trying to waste precious time of the House as the Chair requested them to support. To this, Opposition members staged a walkout of the House shouting slogans to dissolve the government. Amid the din, the House passed the Rajasthan Appropriation Bill, 2020, by voice vote. PTI AG
HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Opposition
- Rajasthan
- BJP
- Rajendra Rathore
- Shanti Dhariwal
- PTI AG
ALSO READ
Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP leads on 22 seats, BJP on 14
Sisodia, BJP's Ravi Negi at Akshardham centre as counting of votes continues
Assembly poll: BJP leader Kapil Mishra leading from Model Town by 98 votes, AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi trailing
Delhi polls: AAP's Atishi trailing from Kalkaji seat, BJP's Dharambir Singh ahead
Assembly polls: AAP, BJP leading in four seats each in Delhi