BJP stages walkout in Rajasthan assembly

BJP legislators on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Rajasthan assembly demanding division on the state Appropriation Bill, 2020. As Chairperson Rajendra Pareek proceeded to pass the bill by voice vote, Opposition members created an uproar claiming that the government was not having majority and members of the ruling Congress were not present on their seats.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the government was in minority and it could fall. "Finance bill is being passed in the House. Government is in minority. Get the lobby cleared. They have made it a mockery," he said. Amid uproar, Bharatiya Janata Party legislators started shouting slogans and entered into the Well demanding division.

The Chair appealed to the members to go back to their seats, but they did not pay any heed. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal asked to get the members counted. He said 56 members of ruling Congress were present against 28 of the Opposition.

Ruling party members kept shouting that Opposition was trying to waste precious time of the House as the Chair requested them to support. To this, Opposition members staged a walkout of the House shouting slogans to dissolve the government. Amid the din, the House passed the Rajasthan Appropriation Bill, 2020, by voice vote. PTI AG

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.