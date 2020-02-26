Don''t politicise Mahadayi water dispute: Goa CM to opposition

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday accused the opposition parties of "unnecessarily

politicising" the Mahadayi water dispute with Karnataka. The two neighbouring states are locked in a dispute

over sharing of the Mahadayi river water, and Goa is opposed to the Karnataka government's Kalsa Bhanduri project on the

river. Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said Goa will "110

per cent win the case in the Supreme Court". The Goa government has filed a special leave petition

in the apex court challenging the award given by Inter State Water Dispute Tribunal on Mahadayi river.

Earlier this month, the SC, which is hearing the SLP in its interim order, had allowed notification of the award.

The opposition parties in Goa had termed it as the state government's failure to protect the river.

"The SC has already taken our case in Mahadayi matter on board," Sawant said, adding that it is coming up for

hearing this week. Reacting to the opposition's claims, Sawant said,

"Don't unnecessarily politicise the issue. Those accusing my government of failing to protect the interest of the river are

responsible for the current situation." "Goa will 110 per cent win the case in the SC," he

said, adding that the state has put up a very strong case based on evidence before the Court.

