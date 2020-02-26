Goa ZP polls: Cong to contest 40 out of 50 seats
The Congress on Wednesday announced that it would contest around 40 out of the total 50
seats in the upcoming Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections and support "anti-BJP faces" in the remaining places.
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar told this to reporters here.
"The Congress will contest around 40 seats, while in rest 10 seats, it would support anti-BJP faces. The party
would not contest in those ZP constituencies, where it does not have strong candidates," he said.
When asked whether the Congress would tie up with the Goa Forward Party (GFP), with which it has an understanding in
the Legislative Assembly, Chodankar replied in the negative. "The united opposition in the assembly is a different
case. It is a part of floor coordination, as it is done even in Parliament. But as far as ZP election is concerned, we will
not have alliance with them," he said. Chodankar, however, said that the party might align
with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), after consulting the Congress block presidents from the
constituencies where it (MGP) has a presence. "As far as we are concerned, the target is to defeat
BJP in the ZP elections," he said. The elections would be held on March 22 and votes will
be counted the next day. The BJP is yet to announce the number of seats it
would fight.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
