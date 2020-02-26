Cong's 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' jibe triggers uproar in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes Wednesday after a Congress MLA used the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan to take a swipe at the government, evoking a strong reaction from the BJP. The ruling party countered the jibe, asking Congress members if they are objecting because they are "Pakistanis" .

The ruckus played out during the Question Hour when Education Minister Kanwar Pal was replying to a query by BJP MLA Jagdish Nayar who had asked the government if it was considering opening a public college in his Hodal assembly constituency. As Pal replied, Nayar presumed that minister was giving details of Palwal constituency instead of Hodal and urged the Speaker's attention.

As soon as Speaker Gian Chand Gupta asked the Minister to do so, Geeta Bhukkal took a swipe at the government. "Inse toh Bharat Mata ki Jai bulwa lo (they are just good enough to say Bharat Mata ki Jai)," said Bhukkal in Hindi, which BJP members took as a taunt on them.

BJP leader and Home Minister Anil Vij also said in the Assembly that Bhukkal "taunted the Minister with her comment of Bharat Mata Ki Jai". BJP MLA from (Ambala City) Aseem Goel was the first one from the treasury benches to launch an attack on Congress.

"Is there anything wrong in saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'? Do you have an objection if anyone says Bharat Mata Ki Jai? Are you Pakistanis? Every Indian will say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'," Goel said. While seeking an apology from Bhukkal for her comment, Goel, joined by other BJP members, repeatedly raised the slogan.

Chief Minister M L Khattar arrived after the Question Hour ended, but former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda walked in when the BJP and the opposition members were indulged in a verbal duel. As the din prevailed, Speaker told the members that "raising Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogan is no crime".

Later, Congress members including Mohd Illyas and Kiran Choudhary, and some other opposition members too raised the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan to counter the BJP. "Are we Pakistanis? Why are the treasury benches dubbing us so?" Congress member Shamsher Singh Gogi said.

As the uproar continued for nearly 20 minutes, Speaker warned Congress member Mohd Illyas, who was standing despite being told to take his seat, he will Name him after which he sat down. The matter ended after the next question was taken up.

