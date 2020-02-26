Hry Assembly session: Aftab raises issue of attack on Wakf board employee in Rewari

Opposition Congress legislator Aftab Ahmed raised the issue of an attack on a Wakf Board employee by a mob in Rewari recently in the Haryana Assembly here on Wednesday. "The Wakf Board employee was with his family, including son, daughter-in-law and some others. His car was involved in a minor collision with a Haryana Roadways bus near Rewari bus stand. When he got down and started talking to the bus conductor, a mob gathered and he and his family were attacked," Ahmed, the MLA from Nuh, said.

As Ahmed started giving further details about the incident, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told him that it is a case of road accident "and should not be given religious colour". Ahmed then pointed towards the chief minister M L Khattar and said, "I want to request that the CM should take cognisance of such incidents".

Khattar advised all the members in the House that they should refrain from describing such incidents in the manner which can have potential to flare up things. "If such an incident has taken place, it is condemnable. But I want to request all the members of this House that while describing such incidents, these should not be given any colour. There are ways to get things investigated and we will get these investigated and whosoever is found guilty will be punished as per law.

"But the way we are presenting these things here can have repercussions. The way we describe such incidents should not be based on sentiments, but on reality and if reality is like what has been said, we will gather details and take action as per law," Khattar said.

