BJP, Cong walkout of Odisha assembly; House adjourned till

The opposition BJP and Congress walked out of the Odisha assembly on Wednesday,

saying that Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari failed to address their concerns on unemployment and issues pertaining to the

health and education sectors. Legislators of the opposition parties said the state

Budget for 2020-21 fiscal was "directionless" and "lacked any vision" for inclusive growth.

They also raised issues relating to farmers in the state.

Pujari, in his reply, said that Odisha is the only state in the country that has doubled the farmers' income

between 2003 and 2013. He said the state government has prepared 'Vision

2025' plan for industrial development, which will generate employment for about 30 lakh people.

However, the opposition members were not convinced and said that farmers' problems are not addressed due to the lack

of irrigation facilities. With the opposition walking out of the House, Speaker

S N Patro adjourned the Assembly till March 11, marking the end of the first phase of the budget session that began on

February 14.

