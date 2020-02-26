Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP defends city police, says force working 24 hours to keep people safe

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:35 IST
Delhi BJP defends city police, says force working 24 hours to keep people safe
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ManojTiwariMP)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday defended the city police, saying it was working round-the-clock to provide security to people, even as he criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "questioning" the force's working. Earlier in day, Kejriwal had tweeted, "I have been in touch with large no. of people whole nite (night). Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence (sic)."

Reacting to the tweet, Tiwari said the Delhi Police is working in full strength 24 hours for the security of the people of Delhi. "Kejriwal is raising questions on the working of the Delhi Police. But, during the meeting with Union Home Minister yesterday, he did not say anything and talked about cooperating to maintain peace in Delhi, but he is now talking about calling the Army," he said.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly also, the chief minister on Wednesday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that if required, the Army should be called in to control the situation in the riot-affected areas of the city. Tiwari said the chief minister should try to remove doubts of the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and tell them that it does not apply to any Indian citizen so that the "anarchy" ends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Maple Leafs D Muzzin out four weeks with broken hand

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin will miss approximately four weeks after suffering a broken right hand in Tuesday nights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team confirmed Muzzins injury on social media Wednesday and announced ...

Cruise ship denied by Jamaica, Grand Cayman on coronavirus fears headed for Mexican port

A passenger cruise ship is headed for Mexicos port city of Cozumel after Jamaican and Grand Cayman authorities barred its passengers from disembarking due to fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus, ship operator MSC Cruises said on Wednesd...

NBA fines Embiid $25K for obscene gesture, language

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid 25,000 on Wednesday for making an obscene gesture on the court and using profanity during a live television interview. With 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter of 129-112 win against Atl...

Niger police rescue 232 victims of sex trafficking, forced labour

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Feb 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Police in Niger have rescued 232 victims of sex trafficking and forced labour, including girls as young as 10, in a major operation in the capital Niamey, Interpol said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020