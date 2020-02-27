AAP's Sanjay Singh takes out peace march in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took out a peace march in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency on Wednesday in a bid to ease tensions after three days of communal violence. Chants of 'Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Issai Sab Hain Bhai-Bhai', 'Bhaichara Zindabad' and 'Humari Ekta Zindabad' were heard during the march.
Singh said the march saw the participation of scores of people from all religions. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked all its elected representatives to participate actively in peace marches and meetings. Party volunteers have also been asked to talk to people in the violence-hit areas.
Twenty-four people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago after violence between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel.
Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.
