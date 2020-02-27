Left Menu
Let's not 'short change' funding for coronavirus response -U.S. Senate appropriations chair

  Reuters
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  27-02-2020
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 03:07 IST
The head of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, Republican Senator Richard Shelby, said on Wednesday Congress should provide the Trump administration with the funds it needs to combat coronavirus.

Congress, working with the administration, should "do everything we can to make sure they have the tools, the money, to do the job to prevent the spread as much as they can, and if it spreads to mitigate it," Shelby said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

"Let's do not short change ... Let's do not try to low-ball it and be penny wise and pound foolish," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

