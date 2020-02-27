Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ's Ministers meet Indian External Affairs Minister to strengthen ties

 “India is a priority relationship for New Zealand. We share common democratic traditions, growing two-way trade, extensive people-to-people links, and a common strategic interest in the Indo-Pacific region,” Mr. Peters said.

NZ's Ministers meet Indian External Affairs Minister to strengthen ties
“We discussed the importance of the Pacific to New Zealand, and agreed to identify opportunities to work together in ways in keeping with the region’s terms,” Mr. Peters said. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrSJaishankar)

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker met today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss ways to strengthen ties between New Zealand and India.

"India is a priority relationship for New Zealand. We share common democratic traditions, growing two-way trade, extensive people-to-people links, and a common strategic interest in the Indo-Pacific region," Mr. Peters said.

"New Zealand has high aspirations for the relationship, which are set out in the Government's recently released India strategy."

"We agreed to work together to meet these aspirations, including through sustained future political engagement from both sides and by advancing initiatives of mutual interest."

Mr. Peters expressed New Zealand's support for India's leadership on the Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative, which seeks to promote maritime security cooperation; and the International Solar Alliance, an India-led organization working to strengthen cooperation on solar energy.

"We discussed the importance of the Pacific to New Zealand, and agreed to identify opportunities to work together in ways in keeping with the region's terms," Mr. Peters said.

"We also discussed the importance of respect for international law, sovereignty, and open markets in order to advance the causes of peace, security and economic development in the Indo-Pacific region."

Both sides agreed to work together to achieve mutually beneficial prosperity and welcomed New Zealand's business delegation visiting India.

"We discussed our respective views on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, our broad trade relationship, and the importance of the rules-based system," said Mr. Parker.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US, South Korea postpone joint exercises over virus

Seoul, Feb 27 AFP The US and South Korean militaries on Thursday postponed forthcoming joint exercises due to the coronavirus outbreak, they said, as the Asian country reported 334 new cases, taking its total to 1,595. The decision to delay...

UPDATE 1-S.Korea reports 334 new coronavirus cases, postpones military drill with U.S. troops

South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, the largest daily increase yet, as the U.S. State Department issued a new travel warning for South Korea and a joint military drill was postponed. The new cases b...

US: Mike Pence to lead efforts against coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his deputy Mike Pence will lead the administration efforts against coronavirus in the country. Hours after returning from India, Trump on Wednesday held a series of meetings to take stoc...

Jets get quick rematch with Capitals

The resurgent Washington Capitals will aim for a third consecutive win when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The Capitals, after enduring a 1-5-1 stretch, have won two in row for the first time since a four-game winning strea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020