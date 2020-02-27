New Tunisia govt wins confidence vote in parliament

Tunisia's new government won a confidence vote in parliament on Thursday, after more than four months of political wrangling since elections. MPs voted 129 to 77 in favor of Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh's team, after a debate which lasted more than 14 hours.

