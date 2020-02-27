Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nehru was envious of Ambedkar, Savarkar, says Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was jealous of BR Ambedkar and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 09:24 IST
Nehru was envious of Ambedkar, Savarkar, says Subramanian Swamy
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was jealous of BR Ambedkar and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. "Nehru had a peculiar disease. He used to feel jealous of others. He was jealous of Dr. BR Ambedkar because he went to Columbia and got a Ph.D.," said Swamy.

"Ambedkar also went to the London School of Economics (LSE), he also received a law degree. While on returning to India, he became the chairman of the Amendment committee and looked into all proceedings of the Constitution. However, Nehru went to Cambridge and failed," he said. The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking at an event organized here to pay tribute to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

The BJP MP further claimed that Nehru was also jealous of Savarkar. "Savarkar was a scholar but Nehru was not. He put Pandit before his name to portray himself as a scholar," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus disrupts sports events, affects stadiums' revenue: Fitch

The novel coronavirus has led to postponements or cancellations of various sports events, primarily in the Asia Pacific which will put pressure on affected stadiums revenues, according to Fitch Ratings. We expect the impact on Fitch-rated p...

Wearing hearing aids can improve brain function, says research

Hearing loss can have adverse effects on older people making the quality of life poor. A new research has identified that wearing hearing aids can help to delay cognitive decline and also improve brain function.Generally, cognitive decline ...

Letitia Wright to play double role in thriller 'The Silent Twins'

Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynskas upcoming thriller The Silent Twins. The film will feature Wright as the real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high-s...

Police arrests man for duping trader over Rs 6 lakh

The Nadia District Police has arrested a man from Jharkhand for allegedly duping atrader of over Rs 6 lakh by giving false advertisements about dealerships of a company in the social media, an officer saidon Thursday. Biswajit Jha, a reside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020