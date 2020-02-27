Left Menu
Judge Muralidhar transferred to save BJP leaders: Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that the Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, who pulled up the authorities yesterday over the violence in Delhi, was transferred "to save Bharatiya Janata Party leaders".

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-02-2020 11:55 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 11:55 IST
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that the Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, who pulled up the authorities yesterday over the violence in Delhi, was transferred "to save Bharatiya Janata Party leaders". "It is a classic hit-and-run injustice by the BJP government. Its politics of revenge has been exposed. Judge S Muralidhar has been transferred to save BJP leaders. The sudden and vindictive removal of Justice S Muralidhar hearing the case against BJP leaders has shocked the conscience of the entire nation," he said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

"A strong and independent judiciary is the backbone of this country, it has protected the constitution and the citizens of India at crucial moments in our nation's history. This is the first time that a government is so high on the power that they are weakening the faith of the people on the Constitution and the judiciary," the Congress leader added. "It seems those delivering justice in the country will not be spared now. How many more judges will you transfer?" Surjewala further questioned the Centre.

Meanwhile, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad issued a statement on the issue and said: "transfer of Justice Muralidhar was done on the recommendation of Supreme Court collegium." "A well-settled process was followed," added Prasad.

A government notification about the transfer of justice S Muralidhar was issued on Wednesday which had stated that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind transferred Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of Delhi High Court, as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High court. The notification further said the President has directed Muralidhar to assume charge of his office in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had in its meeting held on February 12 recommended transferring Justice Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

