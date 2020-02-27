DMK MLA KPP Samy dead

DMK MLA and former Minister KPP Samy died here on Thursday following illness, party sources said. DMK President M K Stalin condoled his party colleague's death and recalled his various contributions, especially to the fishermen community.

The 57 year-old Samy represented the Tiruvottiyur Assembly constituency and was elected from the same segment in 2006 also. He had held the Fisheries portfolio in the 2006-2011 DMK cabinet led by the late M Karunanidhi.

Samy was also the secretary of the DMK's Fishermen wing. Stalin, accompanied by senior party leaders including Duraimurugan, paid homage at Samy's residence. The DMK legislator's demise brings down the party's strength in the current Assembly by one to 99. Meanwhile, Stalin condoled Samy's death and recalled his rise through the ranks in the party.

"As Fisheries Minister (earlier) he always took up fishermen's cause with Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) and me and got many welfare schemes implemented for them," he said in a statement. Stalin was deputy chief minister then. The DMK chief expressed his sympathies with the family of Samy and the fishermen community.

