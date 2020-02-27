Left Menu
Kremlin rebuffs Turkey's Erdogan on proposed Syria meeting with Putin

  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:08 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on March 5 to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib region despite statements by Erdogan saying such a meeting was likely.

The Turkish president said on Wednesday he would probably meet Putin in Istanbul for talks on Idlib next week.

"Putin has other working plans for March 5," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

