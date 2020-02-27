Kremlin rebuffs Turkey's Erdogan on proposed Syria meeting with Putin
The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on March 5 to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib region despite statements by Erdogan saying such a meeting was likely.
The Turkish president said on Wednesday he would probably meet Putin in Istanbul for talks on Idlib next week.
"Putin has other working plans for March 5," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Kremlin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Turkish
- Idlib
- Syria
- Istanbul
ALSO READ
Turkish delegation will visit Moscow to discuss Syria's Idlib -minister
Kremlin says Turkey is not upholding its agreements on Syria
Kremlin urges 'implementation' of Syria deal
UPDATE 1-Kremlin accuses Turkey of flouting agreements made on Syria
Russia says Turkish army is aggravating situation in Syria's Idlib