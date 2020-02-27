Wish Yediyurappa be a successful Margdarshak for BJP which is

Greeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on his birthday, Congress leader and

leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday wished that he would be a successful Margdarshak for

the BJP, which is "misled" on issues. The former chief minister wished Yediyurappa good

health and long life. "...Having led a life as a successful people's

representative, I wish you also be a successful Margdarshak for your party which is misled on issues," Siddaramaiah

tweeted. Siddaramaiah has been critical of the BJP and the

party-led government at the Centre on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens besides

the recent violence in Delhi. "Our country has fallen into the hands of despots.

More than 35 people have died in the violence in Delhi," he said.

"There is still no case filed against Kapil Mishra for his instigating acts. High Court judge who questioned this

is also transferred..CAAWorkshop," Siddaramaiah tweeted. There is no protection to democracy and constitution

under the BJP, he alleged as he accused the saffron party of working against the principles of secularism.

"They are indulging in dividing the electorate on communal lines for vote bank politics," Siddaramaiah added.

Siddaramaiah is likely to participate in a function organised to celebrate Yediyurappa's birthday this evening.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have also greeted Yediyurappa on his

birthday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.