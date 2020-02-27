Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over questioning of Kartarpur pilgrims

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:59 IST
Uproar in Punjab Assembly over questioning of Kartarpur pilgrims

Opposition MLAs created an uproar in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday, storming the Well of the House and walking out over the questioning by police of some pilgrims returning from the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told the assembly that some pilgrims were questioned following information from the Intelligence Bureau unit in Amritsar.

Opposition MLAs accused the government of harassing pilgrims making use of the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor to visit the Sikh shrine, just across the border from Gurdaspur district The uproar in the House comes days after Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta triggered a row, suggesting in the media that Pakistani agencies could make overtures to Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s legislative wing leader leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon raised the issue during the Zero Hour “Devotees are being questioned in police stations by Punjab police,” he said, citing a media report, and sought a reply from the Congress-led government.

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kultar Singh Sandhwan described the questioning of pilgrims as “shameful” and sought the immediate dismissal of DGP Dinkar Gupta over this Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia sought the suspension of Gurdaspur’s senior superintendent of police and a station house officer.

Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa quoted from a letter written on February 17 by an IB official to the Gurdaspur SSP, seeking the questioning of some pilgrims He said the state government will take strict action against the SSP and the SHO if they are found at fault. SAD members stormed the Well of the House and then staged a walk out.

Later Aam Aadmi Party and Lok Insaaf Party MLAs also walked into the Well of the House, and staged their separate walkouts AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema attacked the state police chief, claiming that he was posing a threat to peace and amity in the state.

"The DGP had an eight years stint in the IB and he still has links there,” Cheema claimed Lok Insaaf Party legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains claimed that the questioning of the pilgrims had exposed the conspiracy behind the DGP's purported statement. Bains said the police chief should be removed and an FIR lodged against him.

The DGP was under fire earlier over his remarks suggesting that that the Kartarpur Corridor was prone to misuse by Pakistani agencies On Tuesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told the House that the top cop had tendered an apology over the remarks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi imposes Rs 5 cr fine on Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems, another individual

Regulator Sebi on Thursday slapped a total fine of Rs 5 crore on fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems and another individual for violating various regulations, including listing norms Choksi, the maternal uncle of diamantaire N...

`Process of ACB probe into beach cleaning tenders started''

The Goa government on Thursday told the state Lokayukta that it had initiated the process of ACB inquiry against former tourism minister Dilip Parulekar in connection with a beach cleaning contract Director of Tourism Menino DSouza filed an...

Snowfall ends a rare winter ascent of Everest by Nepal sherpas

Four Sherpa climbers ended a rare expedition to climb Mount Everest in winter and within just five days because of heavy snow, officials said on Thursday.The team led by 34-year-old Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, an eight time Everest veteran, left Ka...

US STOCKS-Futures slump on alarm over fast-spreading virus

U.S. stock index futures dropped more than 1 on Thursday as investors stayed away from making riskier bets after the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China deepened worries about growth and corporate earnings.The number of new infect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020