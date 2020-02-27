CM Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to families of those killed in Delhi violence
The Delhi government will give Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the communal violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. He also said that the government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence and admitted to private hospitals. Those seriously injured will get Rs 2 lakh, the chief minister told a press conference. Special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents which they lost during arson, Kejriwal said. When asked about the alleged involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the riots, Kejriwal, who is AAP chief, said no rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared
"If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double punishment," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- AAP
- Tahir Hussain
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal elected as leader of AAP legislative party
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi chief minister on Feb 16 at Ramlila Maidan: AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
Newly elected AAP MLAs elect Arvind Kejriwal as leader of legislature party: Sources.
Arvind Kejriwal likely to retain old cabinet
Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister with people of Delhi: Gopal Rai