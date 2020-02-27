Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complaint filed at Muzaffarpur court against Kapil Mishra over provocative statement

A complaint has been registered at a Muzaffarpur court against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly giving a provocative statement that caused violence in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:04 IST
Complaint filed at Muzaffarpur court against Kapil Mishra over provocative statement
BJP leader Kapil Mishra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A complaint has been registered at a Muzaffarpur court against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly giving a provocative statement that caused violence in the national capital. M Raju Naiyar, who hails from Mithanpura stated that Mishra gave a provocative statement regarding anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Jaffrabad on February 23 that led to stone-pelting in the area.

The court will hear the matter on March 12. The death toll in the violence in North-East Delhi that began on Sunday rose to 34 today. The police have registered 18 FIRs in connection with the violence arrested 106 people.

On Sunday, Mishra had issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear the streets of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters. Mishra tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) stating, "Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don't try to reason with us after this, because we won't pay heed."

He also attached a video with his tweet and wrote, "We will maintain peace until Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared.... we will be forced to hit the streets." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

AU chief flags disputes over gay rights, justice in EU talks

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union chief on Thursday highlighted differences over topics like international justice and gay rights at a meeting with the European Union intended to deepen the partnership between their continents Certa...

Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.Iran, which has the highest numb...

NGT suspends environment clearance to housing complex near DU in north Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday suspended the environmental clearance granted to the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus and constituted a committee to study the viability of the project A benc...

ONGC, HPCL buy out bankers in Petronet MHB for Rs 371 cr

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL have bought out lenders in Petronet MHB Ltd, the firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline in Mangalore, for about Rs 371 crore A consortium of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020