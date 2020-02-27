Left Menu
Development News Edition

No 'nazdeekiyan' with RJD, we are firmly with NDA: JD(U)

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:31 IST
No 'nazdeekiyan' with RJD, we are firmly with NDA: JD(U)

The ruling JD(U) in Bihar on Thursday rejected speculation stemming from the alleged 'nazdeekiyan' (closeness) witnessed in the assembly premises here over the last couple of days between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said it is firmly with the NDA JD(U) state unit president Vashishtha Narayan Singh pointed at the 'vishvaman' (spewing of venom) by Yadav against the state government in his public statements when asked about his meeting with Kumar inside his Vidhan Sabha premises chamber on Tuesday.

Pictures of Kumar and Yadav having tea with Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary after the day's proceedings on Wednesday went viral on social media "Koi nazdeekiyan nahi (there is no closeness with RJD)....We (JD(U)) are firmly with the NDA and will remain so," Singh told reporters here answering their questions on it.

"In public life people do meet each other despite political differences. Coordination at some level between the government and the opposition is required. This helped in passing the resolution against National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) unanimously. Nothing further should be seen in this," he said "While hazarding a guess with regard to our relations with Yadav's party (RJD) please do keep in mind his 'vishvaman' against us for getting a clearer perspective," Singh said.

The 20-minute-long meeting between the chief minister and Yadav had followed heated exchanges during a debate on an adjournment motion moved on CAA-NPR-NRC by Yadav and others with the demand that the House pass a resolution against these like many other states The chief minister had read out from a letter written by the state government to the Centre requesting that the contentious clauses be dropped from the NPR form and suggested that it be treated as a resolution, endorsed by the House and the Centre be notified about the same.

Kumar had also admonished Yadav on the floor of the House for making personal attacks against him. He had said, "Your father (Lalu Prasad) has a right to do so, but not you." After the meeting, which was seen as a rapprochement gesture on the part of the embarrassed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, the post-lunch session saw the budget being tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Following this, the speaker moved a resolution proposing that the NRC be deemed unnecessary and the NPR be held as per the previous format, wherein details like places of birth of parents were not required.

The resolution was passed unanimously, virtually taking the sting out of the Congress-RJD combine campaign in Bihar against CAA-NPR-NRC since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is a partner in power in the state too acquiesced, though it expressed bewilderment afterwards Singh also sought to make light of the star-studded rally underway at the Gandhi Maidan, where intellectuals and artistes from across the country have gathered to lend their support to Communist Party of India (CPI) rising star Kanhaiya Kumar's drive against CAA-NPR-NRC.

When parties seem to be left with no concrete programmes, their people embark on tours for saving the Constitution, the Rajya Sabha member remarked The Janata Dal (United) machinery, he said, has geared up for the assembly polls due within nine months and the party's might will be on display at a 'Karyakarta Sammelan' on March 1, which is expected to be attended by not less than two lakh people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer cools prospect of imminent glyphosate settlement

German drugs and pesticides company Bayer was at pains on Thursday to quell expectations it was nearing an out-of-court settlement laying to rest claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer. Bayer said after publishing its earnings...

Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

New York, Feb 27 AP Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Graumans Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April Juliens A...

Juventus fail to convince as pressure for European success grows

Lyon, Feb 27 AFP Jurgen Klopp recently labelled Juventus as the favourites to succeed his Liverpool side as winners of the Champions League, and Lionel Messi has also talked up the Italians chances, but they looked nothing like contenders t...

France says Mali envoy is spreading fake news over its troops

France accused Malis ambassador on Thursday of spreading false accusations against its soldiers that could play into the hands of Islamist militants at a time when Paris is trying to organise a more efficient response to insurgency in the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020