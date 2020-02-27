Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump visit dominates Gujarat Assembly discussion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:44 IST
Trump visit dominates Gujarat Assembly discussion

The just concluded visit of US President Donald Trump and his mega event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad dominated the discussion on the second day of the budget session of the Gujarat Assembly here on Thursday During a discussion on the motion of thanks on Governor Acharya Devvrat' address to the assembly, Trump's visit found mention on several occasions.

While opposition Congress MLAs tried to corner the government over the extravaganza related to the 'Namaste Trump' programme at the Motera Stadium, legislators of the ruling BJP lauded the event, saying a global leader had showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Referring to some media reports, Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara, in a satirical tone, said he does not have a problem over the government spending Rs 100 crore-Rs 200 crore on Trump's visit.

"He was your guest and it is obvious that the government would do everything for him. You can spend Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore for his visit, despite knowing that your own people are starving "But, I am sure that the people of Gujarat can observe fast for two days and give you the money if you don't have it to welcome your guest," said Kagathara.

The American president along with US First Lady Melania Trump held a roadshow in Ahmedabad with Modi on February 24 Later, both the leaders addressed over one lakh people at the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government for constructing roads connecting some areas to the Motera Stadium just ahead of the high-profile visit, Congress MLA Harshad Ribadiya said Trump should have been brought to the Gir forest to see lions "I wish you had brought Trump to Gir for showing him Asiatic lions. Despite several representations, a road connecting Sasan-Gir to Visavadar is yet to be built.

"If Trump had come there, our road would have constructed by now," said Ribadiya, the MLA from Visavadar in Junagadh district Responding to Congress jibes, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said Trump showered praises on Modi and appreciated his style of working.

"It was indeed a matter of pride for us that Trump came. He showered praises on our PM in the presence of around 1.25 lakh people and both of them, holding hands, announced to wage a war against Islamic terrorism "One need a 56-inch chest to fight terrorism. Trump also praised Modi and his working style," Jadeja said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

"Smart gram yojana" to be named after ex-minister R R Patil

The Maharashtra governments smart gram yojana will be named after former Deputy Chief Minister the late R R Patil, the assembly was informed on Thursday Since November 2016, the smart gram yojana smart village is being implemented in the st...

Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation provides aid to 32,000 families in Madagascar

A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation began providing humanitarian aid to around 32,000 families in Madagascar.The aid is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahya...

Felicitation program held in Bengaluru on occasion of Yediyurappa's birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of Karnataka Cheif Minister BS Yediyurappa, a felicitation program was held on Thursday in Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Former Union Minister SM ...

Delhi violence: Burnt vehicles and petrol tanks are all that remain in Bhajanpura fuel pump

Charred vehicles and petrol tanks and a strong burning odour were all that remained at a fuel pump in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura area, which was set afire by rioters on Monday On Thursday, the petrol pump was the centre of attention as med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020