Trump visit dominates Gujarat Assembly discussion

The just concluded visit of US President Donald Trump and his mega event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad dominated the discussion on the second day of the budget session of the Gujarat Assembly here on Thursday During a discussion on the motion of thanks on Governor Acharya Devvrat' address to the assembly, Trump's visit found mention on several occasions.

While opposition Congress MLAs tried to corner the government over the extravaganza related to the 'Namaste Trump' programme at the Motera Stadium, legislators of the ruling BJP lauded the event, saying a global leader had showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Referring to some media reports, Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara, in a satirical tone, said he does not have a problem over the government spending Rs 100 crore-Rs 200 crore on Trump's visit.

"He was your guest and it is obvious that the government would do everything for him. You can spend Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore for his visit, despite knowing that your own people are starving "But, I am sure that the people of Gujarat can observe fast for two days and give you the money if you don't have it to welcome your guest," said Kagathara.

The American president along with US First Lady Melania Trump held a roadshow in Ahmedabad with Modi on February 24 Later, both the leaders addressed over one lakh people at the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government for constructing roads connecting some areas to the Motera Stadium just ahead of the high-profile visit, Congress MLA Harshad Ribadiya said Trump should have been brought to the Gir forest to see lions "I wish you had brought Trump to Gir for showing him Asiatic lions. Despite several representations, a road connecting Sasan-Gir to Visavadar is yet to be built.

"If Trump had come there, our road would have constructed by now," said Ribadiya, the MLA from Visavadar in Junagadh district Responding to Congress jibes, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said Trump showered praises on Modi and appreciated his style of working.

"It was indeed a matter of pride for us that Trump came. He showered praises on our PM in the presence of around 1.25 lakh people and both of them, holding hands, announced to wage a war against Islamic terrorism "One need a 56-inch chest to fight terrorism. Trump also praised Modi and his working style," Jadeja said..

