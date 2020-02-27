Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict action should be taken against anyone who incited communal violence: AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:29 IST
Strict action should be taken against anyone who incited communal violence: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was unequivocal in its assertion on Thursday that strict action should be taken against those who incited communal violence in northeast Delhi, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying double punishment should be given if anyone from his party was involved With AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's alleged role in the violence in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area coming under the scanner, Kejriwal at a press conference said there should not be any politics over the country's security and sought strictest punishment for the rioters.

No rioter, whichever political party they belong to, should be spared and if anyone from the AAP is found guilty, double punishment should be given, said Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the party. "The police does not come under me. If I had police, we would have taken strict action against those involved in violence," the chief minister said. The family of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Tahir Hussain of being behind the killing The family members of Ankit Sharma (26) alleged that Hussain and his associates were behind the killing. On the complaint of Ankit's father, the police have registered an FIR against Hussain, who has rejected the charge.

To a query about the allegation, a visibly agitated Kejriwal said, "Why are you asking for remarks?... Is this how we will run our criminal justice system? Whoever has incited violence, there should be strictest action. No one, be it they belong to BJP, AAP and Congress, should be spared." "If my minister is involved in violence, take strict action...If anyone from AAP is found guilty, double punishment should be given," he said Earlier in the day, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that they have heard Hussain's side of the story too and that he has been claiming innocence. Singh said the party's stand remains clear that strictest punishment must be given to anyone associated with spreading violence.

Another AAP leader and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said probe must be conducted and action taken against those found responsible for inciting violence, irrespective of religion or caste "I have just one thing to say -- irrespective of religion and caste, a probe must be conducted and action must be taken even if it is Tahir Hussain or it is (BJP leader) Kapil Mishra," Rai told reporters.

Thirty-eight people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Riyadh, Feb 27 AFP Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raises questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which host...

They shot my brother, thrashed him, pushed him into burning house: Delhi violence survivor

He saw his brother being shot and burn to death in his house set ablaze by a frenzied mob, but Mohammad Salim says he has not lost all hope in humanity as he and his family found shelter at a Hindu home amid raging violence in northeast Del...

Forest fire triggers mine blasts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A forest fire triggered several mine blasts along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said The fire broke out in Krishnagati sector and spread to various areas, they said.As a result, several...

Sterling falls to over five-week low vs euro on hard line in EU talks

The pound fell on Thursday, hitting a more than five-week low versus the euro, as Britain confirmed a hardline stance on trade talks with the EU and disappointment grew that the new finance minister may not increase spending as much as expe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020