Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC asks Sisodia to file reply on violations of poll campaign rules

Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others to file a reply on a plea alleging that Sisodia violated poll campaign rules in the recently-held Delhi assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:35 IST
Delhi HC asks Sisodia to file reply on violations of poll campaign rules
Delhi High Court. Phoot/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others to file a reply on a plea alleging that Sisodia violated poll campaign rules in the recently-held Delhi assembly elections. Justice VK Rao asked AAP leader Sisodia, the Election Commission's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and the returning officer to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on May 19.

Pratap Chandra, who had contested election as a candidate of Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party against Sisodia from Patparganj assembly seat and lost it, has also filed a similar petition against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating poll campaign norms in the recent assembly elections. In the matter related to Kejriwal, Justice Mukta Gupta deferred the matter for further hearing in March asking the petitioner to correct some typographical errors in the petition.

Chandra, who had also contested against Kejriwal, in his both petitions has sought elections in the two seats be declared as void and to conduct fresh polls. Earlier in the day, a bunch of petitions was filed seeking directions for registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leader and Sisodia, AIMIM MP Assaduddin Owaisi and others over their alleged hate speeches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia coca eradication hampered by landmines and protests, police say

Landmines and protests promoted by armed groups involved in drug trafficking are major obstacles to the eradication of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, according to a Colombian anti-narcotic police chief. The Andean country, long a maj...

Sixers' Embiid (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Knicks

Joel Embiid wont be in the lineup Thursday when the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks. The All-Star center left Wednesdays game in Cleveland and didnt return due to a sprained shoulder.Embiid was scheduled to undergo a magnetic re...

On the trail: Biden consolidates black voter support; Democrats attack Trump on coronavirus

Democratic presidential hopefuls spread out across South Carolina on Thursday as the clock ticked down to the states Saturday primary election their first big test with African-American voters. Several candidates also headed to some of the ...

Tennis will miss you: Sloane to Maria Sharapova

US tennis star Sloane Stephens on Thursday congratulated Russias five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova for her amazing career and said tennis will miss her. The 2017 US Open champion took to Twitter and wrote Congratulations on such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020